The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday, snapping four sessions of gains, following losses in Asian peers amid weak global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.88 percent, or 435.96 points lower at 49,066.45, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,789.70, down 152.65 points, or 1.02 percent.

Broader markets traded lower, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down over 0.6 percent each.

Barring Nifty Pharma, selling was witnessed across sectors with banking, financial and metal indices dragging the most.

Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ONGC and HDFC were the Nifty50 top losers, while Sun Pharmaceuticals, Coal India, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UPL were the top index gainers.

Shares of JSW Energy gained over 2 percent after the company’s subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy raised USD 707 million through US dollar-denominated senior secured notes.

Globally, Asian shares declined in early trade on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated on worries about accelerating inflation, prompting investors to cut back on their exposure to growth-focused stocks on bets of higher interest rates in the not-too-distant future, said a Reuters report.