Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 300 pts, Nifty below 15,700 after US Fed hints at early hike in rates

    Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 300 pts, Nifty below 15,700 after US Fed hints at early hike in rates

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.72 percent, or 379.73 points lower at 52,122.25, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,648.30, down 119.25 points, or 0.76 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 300 pts, Nifty below 15,700 after US Fed hints at early hike in rates
    The Indian equity indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking losses in global peers after the US Federal Reserve pulled up its timeline for rate hikes to 2023 from 2024 as inflation rises.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.72 percent, or 379.73 points lower at 52,122.25, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,648.30, down 119.25 points, or 0.76 percent.
    Broader markets also reeled under selling pressure as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices fell over half a percent each.
    US Fed's new projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials pencil in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery.
    Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices traded in the red with the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services falling the most.
    Adani Ports & SEZ, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the top Nifty50 losers while TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Nestle India and UltraTech Cement were the top index gainers.
    Globally, Asian stocks dipped in Thursday morning trade, as investors watch for market reaction after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved up its timeline for rate hikes.
    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.33 percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.62 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.14 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.54 percent lower.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's low, Nifty reclaims 15,700; banks, financials drag

    Next Article

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle18,115.20 150.00 0.83
    Asian Paints3,045.50 26.80 0.89
    Tata Motors351.60 2.25 0.64
    Shree Cements28,394.00 169.25 0.60
    UltraTechCement6,624.35 36.95 0.56
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle18,139.55 167.10 0.93
    Asian Paints3,046.50 27.50 0.91
    UltraTechCement6,623.60 37.90 0.58
    HCL Tech984.15 5.05 0.52
    Reliance2,220.15 8.50 0.38
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle18,115.20 150.00
    Asian Paints3,045.50 26.80
    Tata Motors351.60 2.25
    Shree Cements28,394.00 169.25
    UltraTechCement6,624.35 36.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle18,139.55 167.10
    Asian Paints3,046.50 27.50
    UltraTechCement6,623.60 37.90
    HCL Tech984.15 5.05
    Reliance2,220.15 8.50

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.62000.29750.41
    Euro-Rupee88.30100.42100.48
    Pound-Rupee103.02700.54400.53
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66490.00250.38
    View More