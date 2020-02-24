Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 12,000; metal stocks slip

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday after Asian peers declined as deaths due to coronavirus rose in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East.

The Sensex opened 379.93 points or 0.92 percent lower at 40,790.20 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,954.80, down 126.10 points or 1.04 percent.

Broader indices traded worse than the benchmark indices, with Nifty Midcap100 index down 1.05 percent and Nifty Smallcap100 index down 0.92 percent.

Nifty Metal was the worst-performing index in the opening bell, down 2.95 percent while Nifty IT was the only one to trade in the green, up 0.32 percent.

Bharti Infratel, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the Nifty50 top gainers while Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Tata Motors remained the top losers.

Shares of Bharti Infratel rallied 7 percent intraday after the Department of Telecom approved the merger of the telecom giant with Indus Towers.

Suzlon Energy's share price surged over 8 percent intraday after SBI approved the company's proposed resolution plan.

Meanwhile, on the global front, shares and oil slid while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market