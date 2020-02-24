Market
Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 12,000; metal stocks slip
Updated : February 24, 2020 09:54 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday after Asian peers declined as deaths due to coronavirus rose in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 379.93 points or 0.92 percent lower at 40,790.20 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,954.80, down 126.10 points or 1.04 percent.
Broader indices traded worse than the benchmark indices, with Nifty Midcap100 index down 1.05 percent and Nifty Smallcap100 index down 0.92 percent.