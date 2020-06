The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday following losses in global markets amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infections and dampened investor sentiment after the International Monetary Fund slashed its economic forecasts again.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 343.59 points or 0.99 percent lower at 34,525.39, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,235.55, down 69.75 points or 0.68 percent.

The IMF now estimates a contraction of 4.9 percent in the global gross domestic product in 2020, lower than the 3 percent fall it predicted in April. It sees India's GDP contracting by 4.5 percent in FY21.

Selling was broad-based as broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices fell 1.1 percent and 0.91 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices fell the most while Nifty FMCG was the only to trade in the green.

Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Infosys led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while GAIL India, ITC, HUL, Nestle India and Britannia Industries were the top index gainers.

Shares of Bharti Infratel declined over 5 percent after the company extended the deadline for the merger with Indus Towers until August 31.

Canara Bank stock fell over 4 percent after the bank reported Q4FY20 loss at Rs 3,259.33 crore versus a loss of Rs 551.53 crore, YoY. Net interest income fell to Rs 3,318.52 crore from Rs 3,500.15 crore, YoY.