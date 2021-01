The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday following losses in Asian peers amid weak global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.29 percent, or 139.17 points, lower at 48,037.63, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,075.15, down 57.75 points, or 0.41 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were also trading over 0.2 percent lower each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto indices fell the most while buying was seen in Nifty IT.

ONGC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were the Nifty50 top losers, while TCS, HDFC, HDFC Life Insurance, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top index gainers.

Shares of HDFC Ltd gained over 1 percent after the mortgage lender said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 percent during the third quarter ended December 2020.

On the global front, Asian shares fell on Tuesday amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia, which could have a big impact on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's economic policies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.34 percent, pulling back from a record high hit in the previous session. Australian stocks fell 0.44 percent. Chinese shares erased early losses and rose 0.26 percent.

Japanese shares lost 0.25 percent after a media report that the government will curb business hours in Tokyo and surrounding cities from Thursday.