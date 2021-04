The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen across the country.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.43 percent, or 204.09 points lower at 47,501.71, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,219.15, down 77.25 points, or 0.54 percent.

Selling was seen in broader markets, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down more than half a percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services saw the most decline, while pharma and metal indices were trading higher.

UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp were the Nifty50 top losers, while D Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel, Wipro Sun Pharma and BPCL were the top gainers.

The share price of Hero MotoCorp fell 2 percent after the company announced shutting of its all plants, including its Global Parts Center for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, said a Reuters report.

Japan led gains, with the Nikkei 225 rallying 1.7 percent after sliding 2 percent in each of the last two sessions. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, following a 0.9 percent decline the previous day. Chinese blue chips rose 0.3 percent.