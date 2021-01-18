  • SENSEX
Opening Bell: Sensex falls, Nifty around 14,400 amid weak global cues; metals, auto stocks decline

Updated : January 18, 2021 09:46 AM IST

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with the Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT indices falling the most.
Broader markets reeled under pressure with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.22 percent and 0.45 percent, respectively.
