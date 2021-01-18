Opening Bell: Sensex falls, Nifty around 14,400 amid weak global cues; metals, auto stocks decline

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading lower after opening on a flat note on Monday amid weak global cues.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex declined 0.09 percent, or 46.14 points to 48,988.53, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 14,426.95, down 6.75 points, or 0.05 percent.

Broader markets reeled under pressure with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.22 percent and 0.45 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with the Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT indices falling the most.

Hindalco, PowerGrid Corporation, Coal India, Tata Steel, SBI Life were the Nifty50 top losers, while GAIL India, HDFC Bank, UPL, Asian Paints and SBI were the top index gainers.

HDFC Bank shares gained over 1 percent after the bank’s net profit in Q3FY21 rose 18.1 percent to Rs 8,758.3 crore from Rs 7,416.5 crore, while NII grew by 15.1 percent to Rs 16,317.6 crore from Rs 14,172.9 crore, YoY. Asset quality improved as absolute gross NPA declined 22 percent QoQ whereas net NPA fell 42 percent sequentially.

Meanwhile, in Asia, share markets retreated from highs on Monday as disappointing news on US consumer spending tempered risk sentiment ahead of a closely-watched reading on the health of the Chinese economy.