Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday on broad-based selling amid negative global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex declined 811.81 points or 2.57 percent to 30,836.19 and the Nifty50 index opened 244.90 points or 2.64 percent lower at 9,016.95.

Broader indices also declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes down more than 2 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index declined the most by 4 percent followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Media falling 3 percent each.

Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and ONGC led the decline among Nifty constituents while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the only to trade in the green.

