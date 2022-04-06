Opening Bell: Sensex falls 360 points, Nifty gives up 17,850-level; HDFC twins extend losses

The Indian equity benchmarks made a weak start on Wednesday tracking global peers as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and impending additional sanctions on Russia by the West weighed in on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex opened 360.79 points or 0.5 percent lower at 59,815.71 and the broader blue-chip index Nifty50 slipped to 17,842.75, down 114.65 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close. The indices were dragged by financial, auto and tech stocks while metal stocks limited the upside.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, HDFC Life, TCS, M&M and Wipro were the top laggards in the Nifty pack, having shed 0.6 to 1.3 percent in opening deals.

Coal India, UPL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospital, BPCL, Adani Ports, and JSW Steel were the top gainers that rose from 0.5 to 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, HDFC twins, Reliance, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank contributed to the most losses in the Sensex index.

Oil prices hovering around $103 a barrel on supply concerns and sluggish leads from overnight Wall Street trade will keep investors on the back foot, Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. He hinted at a volatile session with all eyes on Fed minutes to trickle in later in the evening.

“Our chart of the day is bullish on stocks like Balrampur Chinni, Tata Steel, SAIL, CONCOR and Titan Industries on any corrective declines with an inter-month perspective,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, pointed out that since valuations are again high, there will be selling at higher levels and therefore the market is likely to consolidate around current levels with subdued volatility in the near term.

Global markets

Asian share markets too slipped with Japan's Nikkei shedding nearly 2.0 percent, while South Korean shares fell 0.9 percent and Australian shares lost 0.75 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.3 percent.

US stocks fell overnight following hawkish Fed comments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 percent, S&P 500 lost 1.26 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.26 percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.2 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.97 percent. The U.S. dollar hit its highest in nearly two years.

Oil prices fell on pressure from the rising dollar and growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand, despite ongoing supply concerns.