Opening Bell: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 9,100 as govt extends lockdown

Updated : May 18, 2020 09:51 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a tepid note on Monday as investors failed to cheer the economic stimulus package announced by the government amid concerns over extended nationwide lockdown.
Coal India, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and SBI led the decline among Nifty constituents.
Broader market indexes Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were down 0.36 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.
