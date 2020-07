The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers as tensions between US and China dampened investor sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.50 percent or 190.88 points lower at 37,949.59, while the Nifty50 index fell 65.50 points or 0.58 percent to open at 11,149.95.

Broader markets declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.4 percent each.

Barring Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto witnessing most losses.

SBI, HDFC, JSW Steel, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the Nifty50 top losers while Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs and Wipro were the top gainers.

Bank of Maharashtra rallied over 6 percent after the bank’s Q1FY21 net profit rose 24.5 percent to Rs 101 crore from Rs 81.1 crore while net interest income (NII) increased 9.1 percent to Rs 1,087.9 crore from Rs 996.8 crore, YoY. Asset quality improved as gross NPA ratio declined by 188 bps to 10.93 percent and net NPA fell by 67 bps to 4.1 percent, QoQ.

ABB India shares fell over 4 percent as the company’s net profit in the quarter ended June 2020 fell 76.6 percent to Rs 16.3 crore from Rs 69.7 crore while revenue declined 42.9 percent to Rs 985.8 crore from Rs 1,725.7 crore, YoY.