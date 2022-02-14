Opening Bell: Sensex falls 1,200 points, Nifty tests 17,000 amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices opened gap-down on Monday with Nifty around 17,000 on the back of weak global cues.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 1,197.86 points or 2.06 percent at 56,955.06, and the Nifty was down 348 points or 2 percent at 17,026.80. About 463 shares have advanced, 1,989 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

On the Sensex-30 shares, all the stocks were in the red zone, led by M&M, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel, trading 2.6-4.5 per cent lower. However, TCS was up 1 percent.

On the Nifty, while JSW Steel, HDFC Life, and Tata Motors were additonal losers, ONGC was the only gainer, up 2 percent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also deep in red, down 2.7 percent and 3.15 per cent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, all Nifty indices were trading in the red. Losses were led by Nifty Bank, PSU Bank indices, down nearly 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Auto, Realty, Metals, Financial Services were all trading nearly 3 percent lower. The Nifty IT and Pharma indices had the lowest cut of 0.6 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

NSE's India VIX index, also known as the fear gauge, soared to 22 levels by jumping 17 percent.