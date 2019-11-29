Market
Opening Bell: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty slips below 11,150 dragged by private banks
Updated : November 29, 2019 09:32 AM IST
Indian shares opened in red on Friday ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data.
At 9:17 am, the Sensex was trading 115 points lower at 41,015, while the Nifty lost 35 points to trade at 12,115.
Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, and UPL were the top losers on Nifty50.
