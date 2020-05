Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 gave up marginal opening gains on Friday, pressured by selling in banking and auto counters. The 30-share S&P BSE frontline index opened 39.65 points, or 0.43 percent, higher at 31,296.28, while the broader 50-share NSE index started at 9,182.40, up 173.39 points, or 0.56 percent. At 9:25 am, the Sensex dropped by 131.04 points, or 0.42 percent, to 30,991.85 while the Nifty declined 43.85 points, or 0.48 percent, to 9,098.90.

The investor sentiment remained subdued amid reports that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is set to extend the ongoing lockdown in the financial capital Mumbai, Pune and several other industrial clusters until May 31.

Broader market indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also traded with marginal losses. Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Media dragged while Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metals were trading in the green.

M&M, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, ZEEL and Maruti Suzuki led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while BPCL, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and HDFC were the top index losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares traded little changed morning after China’s industrial output bounced back more than expected in April. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.12 percent higher.

