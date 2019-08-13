#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex falls 100 points; Nifty below 11,100; RIL, Tata Motors top gainers

Updated : August 13, 2019 10:22 AM IST

The BSE Sensex dropped 117 points, or 0.31 percent, to 37465 in initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 slipped 33 points, or 0.30 percent, to 11077.
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied nearly 9 percent on Tuesday.
Opening Bell: Sensex falls 100 points; Nifty below 11,100; RIL, Tata Motors top gainers
