Opening bell: Sensex drops over 700 points, Nifty50 slips below 17,250

Domestic stock market starts Tuesday session in the red following weak global cues. Losses across most sectors, led by financial, IT and oil & gas counters, pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal shares provided some support.

Broader markets also weakened, further denting investors' sentiment, with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent in early deals respectively. Latent View Analytics shares will list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am.

The 30-scrip index fell as much as 747.6 points or 1.3 percent to 57,718.3 in early deals after a weak start, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 17,216.1, down 200.5 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex ended 1,170.12 points or 1.96 percent lower at 58,465.89, and Nifty fell 348.25 points or 1.96 per cent to 17,416.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,438.76 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

"The market heavyweight RIL re-evaluating the Aramco deal, Paytm's disastrous listing, resurgence of COVID in parts of Europe, RBI's warning of stretched valuations, foreign brokerages downgrading India and the roll back of farm laws created the perfect storm that spooked the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services was quoted as saying in PTI report.

This is a much needed correction which will make the market healthy, he said, adding that Paytm's fiasco is a reality check on the froth in the primary market and will restrain the irrationally exuberant newbie investors.

"While Nifty has corrected 6.4 percent from the peak, Nifty Bank has corrected 12.4 percent from the peak indicating weakness in the banking sector even though valuations are not stretched in banking," he told PTI.