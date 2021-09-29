Opening Bell: Sensex drops over 350 points, Nifty50 near 17,650 amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight day following a gap-down opening on Wednesday amid weakness across global markets. Selling pressure across most sectors led by financial and IT shares pulled the market lower. Gains in select metal, pharma and consumer shares lent some support to the market. Investors globally fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in US bond yields and sent the dollar to an over 10-month peak.

The Sensex index opened 371.1 points or 0.6 percent lower at 59,296.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 17,658, down 90.7 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

At 9:25 am, the 30-scrip index was down 416.9 points or 0.7 percent at 59,250.7 and the Nifty gauge down 120.7 points at 17,628.

Among blue-chip stocks, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys -- down between 5.8 percent and 8 percent -- were among the top laggards in early deals.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Indian Oil, CIL, power Grid and BPCL, up between 3.4 percent and 5.7 percent, were the top performers among the 21 gainers in the Nifty50 universe.

Broader markets also fell, though the midcap and smallcap gauges took smaller losses than the headline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices were down 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.