Opening Bell: Sensex down over 600 pts, Nifty50 slips below 16,600 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Indian equity benchmarks began Wednesday's session on a negative note as investors returned to trade after a day's holiday. Weakness across global markets as investors assessed the Russia-Ukraine crisis dented sentiment on Dalal Street.

The Sensex opened 618 points or 1.1 percent lower at 55,629.3 and the Nifty50 began the day at 16,593.1, down 200.8 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.

At 9:30 am, the Sensex was down 598.7 points at 55,648.6 and the Nifty at 16,667.1, down 126.9 points from its previous close.

Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank, trading between 2.8 percent and 5.2 percent lower, were the worst hit among the 32 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

On the other hand, Coal India, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel and UPL -- up between two percent and 5.5 percent -- were the top gainers.

The HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest drags for both headline indices. Gains in stocks such as Reliance Industries and Tata Steel kept the downside in check.

Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty50 Midcap 100 eking out a gain of 0.2 percent. Its smallcap counterpart was up 0.8 percent.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets declined and oil hit a fresh seven-year peak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent.