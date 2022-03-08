Opening Bell: Sensex down over 400 pts, Nifty50 slips below 15,750; HDFC Bank hits 52-week low

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 began Tuesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across most other global markets, as investors globally remained cautious tracking news on the Russia-Ukraine war . Losses in financial, auto and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in IT and pharma shares limited the downside.

The 30-scrip index fell as much as 432.4 points or 0.8 percent to 52,410.4 in early deals after a weak start, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 15,747.4, down 115.8 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.

Both benchmark indices recovered more than half of their initial losses in early deals. At 9:30 am, the Sensex was down 136.2 points at 52,706.6 and the Nifty50 down 44.5 points at 15,818.7.

Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Eicher and SBI Life -- down between 1.7 percent and 3.2 percent lower -- were the top blue-chip laggards.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Adani Ports -- up between 1.1 percent and 4.4 percent -- rose the most among the 20 gainers in the Nifty50 universe.

HDFC Bank shares fell as much as 2.4 percent to a fresh 52-week low. The Nifty Bank was down one percent, a day after it entered bear territory.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags on headline indices. Gains in heavyweights such as TCS, Tech Mahindra and ITC kept the downside in check.

Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, said it is difficult to call the bottom at the current juncture in the market.

Broader markets strengthened in early deals, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising around one percent each.

In the midcap and smallcap segments, Tata Teleservices, Nalco, JK Cement, Wockhardt and KSB -- down around 2-8 percent -- were the top losers. On the other hand, IGL, MGL, Triveni Turbine, Greaves Cotton and Indo Count -- up 5-7 percent -- were among the gainers.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, with an advance-decline ratio of 3:1 on BSE as 2,135 stocks rose and 677 fell.

"We are reaching a point where a lot of stocks will get quite interesting. If you missed out on a few good stories within specific sectors, maybe around current levels or 2-3 percent lower is a good point to start buying, and reshuffle and improve the quality of the portfolio," Mehta said.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the red, after Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a deal on creating "humanitarian corridors" from affected cities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent and China's Shanghai Composite down 0.7 percent, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 2.4-3.6 percent, with the Nasdaq Composite confirming it was in a bear market. The prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about accelerating inflation.