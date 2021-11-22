Opening Bell: Sensex down over 300 points, Nifty sub-17,700; Bharti Airtel in focus, RIL down 4%

Domestic equity market indices entered this week’s first trading session on a negative note.

At 9:15 am, the benchmark Sensex opened 202.56 points down or 0.34 percent at 59,433.45, and the Nifty was down 56.30 points or 0.32 percent at 17,708.50. Broader markets traded in red except for India VIX which was up 7 percent.

At 9:30 am, Sensex extended losses and was down 371.09 points while the Nifty shed over 119 points to trade at 17,650.55.

Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank and JSW Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty. RIL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti were among the top losers.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto and PSU Bank both fell over one percent while Oil & Gas was down almost 2 percent. Metal and Pharma were trading in the green.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday morning with China keeping its benchmark lending rate unchanged. With Covid cases rising again in some parts of Europe, traders are likely to be cautious. Nikkei and Hang Seng were down 0.2 percent each while China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent.

US crude prices dropped in early trade on Monday extending big losses on Friday, after Japan said on the weekend it was considering releasing oil reserves to help dampen prices.