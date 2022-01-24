Opening Bell: Sensex down in the red following weak global cues; Nifty slips below 17,600

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Nifty below 17,600 on the back of weak global cues. Unabated foreign fund outflows also put pressure on domestic equities, traders said.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 181.51 points or 0.31 percent at 58,855.67, while the Nifty was down 61.70 points or 0.35 percent at 17,555.50. About 1126 shares have advanced, 1175 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.44 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance.

ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Power Grid Corporation and SBI were among the top gainers.

On the sectoral front, Capital Goods, FMCG, Metal, IT and Realty indices are trading in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are down 1 percent each.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the green. Stock exchanges in the US finished with significant losses in the overnight session on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.92 percent to USD 88.70 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,148.58 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.