Opening Bell: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty holds 11,600; Infosys loses 10%

Updated : October 22, 2019 09:42 AM IST

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 72.38 points or 0.18 percent lower at 39,226.
The Nifty50 was trading at 11,643.55, down 18.30 points or 0.16 percent.
The Nifty IT was the top-losing sector, declining 2.28 percent. 
