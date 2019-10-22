Market
Opening Bell: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty holds 11,600; Infosys loses 10%
Updated : October 22, 2019 09:42 AM IST
At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 72.38 points or 0.18 percent lower at 39,226.
The Nifty50 was trading at 11,643.55, down 18.30 points or 0.16 percent.
The Nifty IT was the top-losing sector, declining 2.28 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more