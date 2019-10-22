Opening Bell: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty holds 11,600; Infosys loses 10%

Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday with the Nifty IT index slipping 2 percent as heavyweight Infosys fell 10 percent in early trade over allegations of irregularities.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 72.38 points or 0.18 percent lower at 39,226 while the Nifty50 was trading at 11,643.55, down 18.30 points or 0.16 percent.

The Nifty IT was the top-losing sector, declining 2.28 percent.

YES Bank, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers in the opening bell while Infosys, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the top laggards.

Infosys fell as much as 10 percent to Rs 691.10 per share on the NSE. Anonymous employees, in a two-page letter, informed the board of directors that unethical practices of CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy were evident from their e-mails and voice recordings of conversations, reported IANS.

Most brokerages said the allegations could lead to a lot of potential uncertainty for the company and could put the stock under pressure for the near-term.

In global markets, Asian share markets made guarded gains on Tuesday amid cheery chatter about the chance of a Sino-US trade deal, while investors were sanguine yet another vote on Brexit would still avert a hard exit for the UK.

