Opening bell: Sensex down 494 points, Nifty cracks below 17,100; Zee surges 10%

Indian equity benchmarks made a weak start on Thursday tracking global peers as investors remain cautious of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has triggered inflation concerns, and the hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials. Amid the sell-off in the equity market, oil has climbed back to $122 per barrel.

BSE Sensex opened 494.7points or 0.8 percent lower at 57,190.05 and the broader blue-chip index Nifty50 fell to 17,094.95, down 150.7 points 0.5 percent from its previous close. The losses in the headline indices were led by financial stocks in early trade.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Asians Paints were the top laggards in the Nifty pack. Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL, JSW Steel, HCL, Tata Steel and ITC gained.

Broader markets however opened in the green with the Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices slipping 0.3 percent each.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, the biggest headwind for stock markets across the globe is surging inflation with central bankers ramping up the fight against it and acknowledging that the pressure could persist for years, driven in part by the crisis in Ukraine.

“The make-or-break support for Nifty is seen at psychological 17,000 mark. Below Nifty's 17,000 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take the index down to the 16,691 mark with an inter-week perspective,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

Globally, Asian shares fell while the sell-off in US Treasuries paused. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell by more than 1 percent after touching a two-month high in the previous session. China's markets too opened lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 0.9 percent and the mainland's blue-chip index off 0.7 percent.

US stocks markets too closed lower on Wednesday as oil prices shot up, retreating nearly all gains made in the previous session, with technology, health care and financial stocks among the biggest losers. The S&P 500 fell 55.37 points, or 1.2 percent, to 4,456.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.3 percent, to 34,358.50 and the Nasdaq index fell 186.21 points, or 1.3 percent, to 13,922.60.

Oil prices held firm with Brent futures up about 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $122.05 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures were up about 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $115.07 a barrel.

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries.