Market
Opening Bell: Sensex down 110 points, Nifty below 10,900 level; realty, metal stocks fall
Updated : August 22, 2019 09:52 AM IST
Indian shares opened in the red on Thursday due to the losses made by realty and metal stocks.
Sensex and Nifty traded lower despite Sebi easing norms for FPIs, mutual funds and NBFCs.
Britannia, YES Bank, UPK, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ITC were the top gainers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more