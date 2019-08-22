Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Opening Bell: Sensex down 110 points, Nifty below 10,900 level; realty, metal stocks fall

Updated : August 22, 2019 09:52 AM IST

Indian shares opened in the red on Thursday due to the losses made by realty and metal stocks.
Sensex and Nifty traded lower despite Sebi easing norms for FPIs, mutual funds and NBFCs.
Britannia, YES Bank, UPK, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ITC were the top gainers.
