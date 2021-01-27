  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex declines, Nifty falls below 14,200 amid mixed global cues

Updated : January 27, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Selling in index heavyweights such as RIL, HDFC, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, among others dragged Nifty below 14,200 levels.
Broader markets contributed to the losses with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.62 percent and 0.79 percent, respectively.
Opening Bell: Sensex declines, Nifty falls below 14,200 amid mixed global cues

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 12,689 fresh COVID-19 cases take India's infection tally to 1,06,89,527

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 12,689 fresh COVID-19 cases take India's infection tally to 1,06,89,527

Stove Kraft IPO subscribed 1.4 times on Day 2 of bidding

Stove Kraft IPO subscribed 1.4 times on Day 2 of bidding

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement