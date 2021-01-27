Market Opening Bell: Sensex declines, Nifty falls below 14,200 amid mixed global cues Updated : January 27, 2021 09:39 AM IST Selling in index heavyweights such as RIL, HDFC, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, among others dragged Nifty below 14,200 levels. Broader markets contributed to the losses with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.62 percent and 0.79 percent, respectively. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply