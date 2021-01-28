Market Opening Bell: Sensex declines, Nifty falls below 13,810 as investors book profits Updated : January 28, 2021 09:39 AM IST Broader markets contributed to the losses with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 1.13 percent and 1.37 percent, respectively. Selling in index heavyweights such as Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, among others dragged Nifty below 13,810 levels. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply