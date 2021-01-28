  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex declines, Nifty falls below 13,810 as investors book profits

Updated : January 28, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Broader markets contributed to the losses with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 1.13 percent and 1.37 percent, respectively.
Selling in index heavyweights such as Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, among others dragged Nifty below 13,810 levels.
Opening Bell: Sensex declines, Nifty falls below 13,810 as investors book profits

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Axis Bank Q3 net profit drops 36% to Rs 1,117 crore

Axis Bank Q3 net profit drops 36% to Rs 1,117 crore

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit rises to Rs 1,061 crore; NII up 8.6%

Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit rises to Rs 1,061 crore; NII up 8.6%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement