The Indian stock market opened higher on Monday following Asian peers. The market was mainly led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries and financial stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 519 points at 39,986 while the Nifty rose 130 points to 11,777. Broader markets also rose with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The banking index surged over 2 percent at the opening while the financial services index rose 1.5 percent. Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty added 0.7 percent each. All other sectors, except Nifty Media, were also in the green.

Future Retail's shares zoomed as much as 20 percent after Reliance Industries arm Reliance Retail announced it will acquire Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing biz for Rs 24,713 crore.

Indiabulls Ventures' share price fell as much as 8 percent after it said that it will issue 3.36 crore fully paid-up equity shares to foreign investors on a preferential basis.

