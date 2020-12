The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record high levels on Thursday led by buying across the board.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.64 percent, or 283.98 points, higher at 44,902.02, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,215.30, up 101.55 points, or 0.77 percent.

Broader markets supported the move with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.7 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma.

GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Life Insurance were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, TCS, PowerGrid Corporation and Infosys were the top losers.

DHFL shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit after the Committee of Creditors voted in favour of inviting revised bids. It has set December 14 as the new deadline to submit bids.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares were mixed on Thursday after a choppy day of Wall Street trade, thanks in part to a disappointing US jobs report, while the greenback languished near 2-1/2 year lows on growing optimism of a coronavirus vaccine.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan were barely changed following two straight days of gains.

Japan's Nikkei was 0.2 percent weaker while South Korea's KOSPI was flat and Australia's benchmark index was slightly higher. Chinese shares opened a tad lower, with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.03 percent.