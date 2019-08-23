Opening Bell: Sensex at 5-month low, Nifty breaches 10,700 level for first time since Feb 2019

Indian shares opened lower on Friday after top government officials virtually ruled out a stimulus package for slowdown-hit sectors, triggering another round of selling in realty and banking stocks.

Investor sentiment took a hit after Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K. Subramanian on Thursday said the Indian economy does not need a fiscal stimulus to tackle the ongoing economic slowdown.

"We can't expect the government to intervene every time some sectors go through sunset. Not all sectors are doing bad, some are doing well," the CEA said.

At 9:23 AM, the Sensex fell 0.79 percent, or 290 points, to a 5-month low of 36,183.46 while the broader Nifty50 index was down 0.6 percent, or 65 points, at 10,676.35, breaching the 10,700 level for the first time since February 2019.

ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco, State Bank of India and JSW Steel were trading in the red while YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the Nifty Realty index falling the most, down 2.02 percent, followed by banks and financial services indices.

Globally, Asian shares struggled to make any headway on Friday as weak U.S. manufacturing activity and uncertainty over how much further the Federal Reserve would cut rates added to the general air of caution in markets buffeted by global growth fears.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.1 percent lower, though it was up 0.6 percent for the week and on track to break a four-week losing streak.

