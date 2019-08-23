Market
Opening Bell: Sensex at 5-month low, Nifty breaches 10,700 level for first time since Feb 2019
Updated : August 23, 2019 09:32 AM IST
Indian shares opened lower on Friday after after top government officials virtually ruled out a stimulus package for slowdown-hit sectors, triggering another round of selling in realty and banking stocks.
At 9:23 AM, the Sensex was trading 238.47 points lower at 36,234.46 while the broader Nifty50 index was down 65 points at 10,676.35.
YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco, State Bank of India and JSW Steel were trading in the red.
