Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty hit a 5 month low on growing coronavirus fears; all stocks in the red

Indian equity benchmark indices opened with a massive sell-off on Friday after US market set record lows as investors ditched risky assets on fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow saw its worst day since February 2018, while Nasdaq and S&P500 posted its biggest one-day loss since August 11.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 960.23 points or 2.42 percent lower at 38,785.43 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,360.10, down 273.20 points or 2.35 percent.



#CNBCTV18Market | Market joins the global rout! Indices open more than 2% lower amid fears of growth derailing in wake of #CoronavirusOutbreak; Nifty tests 11,300 levels

Broader indices underperformed the benchmark indices with Nifty Smallcap100 index down 3.48 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index down 2.93 percent.

India's VIX (Volatility Index) rallied over 16 percent, indicating further weak trade and huge sell-off in the market today.

In the opening trade, there were no Nifty50 top gainers, however, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and JSW Steel reported the highest losses.

Among Nifty50 sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index reported the worst fall, plunged 4.07 percent. MOIL and Tata Steel slipped over 5 percent while Vedanta, Hindalco, Jindal Steel, and JSW Steel plummeted over 4 percent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto traded over 3 percent lower in the early morning session.

On the commodities front, gold prices held steady as mounting concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy lifted expectations of rate cuts by major central banks, though profit-taking capped gains.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,642.03 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT.

