Market Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty hit a 5 month low on growing coronavirus fears; all stocks in the red Updated : February 28, 2020 09:38 AM IST Indian equity benchmark indices opened with a massive sell-off on Friday after US market set record lows as investors ditched risky assets on fears of the coronavirus outbreak. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 960.23 points or 2.42 percent lower at 38,785.43 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,360.10, down 273.20 points or 2.35 percent. India's VIX (Volatility Index) rallied over 16 percent, indicating further weak trade and huge sell-off in the market today.