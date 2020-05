The Indian equity benchmark indices opened over one percent higher on Monday in line with Asian shares on hopes of global economies reopening and easing of lockdowns.

The Sensex opened 387.64 points or 1.23 percent higher at 32,030.34, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,348.15, up 96.65 points or 1.04 percent.

Gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC twins pushed Nifty above 9,350 levels.

Broader indices supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 1.44 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively.

Buying was witnessed across sectors with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metals gaining the most.

Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki India were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Dr Reddy's Labs, Nestle India and ONGC were the only ones to trade in the red.

