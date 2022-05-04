Opening Bell: ONGC, Tata Steel, and Britannia help Nifty inch closer to 17,100

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday with the Nifty close to 17,100. Investors are tracking the crucial US Fed interest rate decision to be announced later tonight, where a 50-bps rate hike is widely expected.

The Sensex was up 63.69 points or 0.11 percent at 57,039.68, and the Nifty was up 23.90 points or 0.14 percent at 17,093.

About 1,502 shares have advanced, 486 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

Britannia Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Power Grid Corp were among the major gainers on the Nifty.

Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cements and HDFC Life were among the major laggards.

Amid sectoral indices, while Nifty Healthcare fell over 1 percent, Bank, IT, Media, and Realty gained between 0.23-0.96 percent.

All eyes will be on the LIC IPO, which opens for subscription today. The Rs 21,000-crore public offer will be the biggest issue ever on Dalal Street. LIC shares will be available for bidding from today till May 9. Here's what analysts recommend now.

ABB, Adani Green, Aptech, Bombay Dyeing, Car Trade, Equitas Bank, Havells, and Kotak Bank are slated to announce their March quarter results today.

Global Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.68 percent while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.19 percent.

Oil prices also rose this morning after data showed a decline in US crude and fuel stockpiles. Brent crude futures were up 0.7 per cent to $105.7 a barrel and WTI futures rose 0.8 per cent to $103.2 a barrel.

Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve got underway.