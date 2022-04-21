Opening Bell: Nifty tops 17,200 led by rally in RIL, Coal India

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday with Nifty above 17,200 amid mixed global cues.

Sensex was up 401 points, or 0.7 percent, at 57,438 levels, while the 50-pack index on the NSE was at 17,242, up 105 points or 0.62 percent.

Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers on the Nifty. Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements were among the major losers.

Amid the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices advanced 0.8 percent and 1.12 percent, respectively.

Crisil, Cyient, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Nestle India are among the 18 companies slated to report their March quarter earnings today.

Global Markets

Asian markets were seen mostly up this morning. Nikkei gained 0.9 percent. Straits Times and Taiwan added 0.2 per cent each, while Kospi jumped 0.5 per cent.

Oil prices consolidated in the trade overnight. Brent crude futures inched 0.4 percent higher to $106.80 a barrel and WTI oil ended unchanged at $102.75 a barrel.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday with Nasdaq dragged down by a sharp fall in Netflix. The Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, and the S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent higher.