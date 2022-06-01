Opening Bell: Nifty slips below 16,600 as auto and power stocks come under pressure

Indian equity benchmark indices began Wednesday's session with nominal gains amid muted global cues. Dalal Street will also take note of India's fourth quarter GDP numbers . The Indian economy has grown by 8.7 percent in the 2021-22 fiscal year, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex is up 10.57 points or 0.02 percent at 55,576.98, and the Nifty up 5.30 points or 0.03 percent at 16,589.80.

Titan, NTPC, HUL, Asian Paints, M&M, Tech M, Maruti, and ITC were the top gainers on the Sensex. Tata Consumer, Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were additonal gainers on the Nifty.

Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and ONGC, were the top laggards on the indices.

Broader markets also opened in green with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining up to 0.77 percent.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG, consumer durables and realty indices led the gains. Nifty Auto and PSBs were other gainers. While financials and oil and gas indices were trading flat.

Investors will also closely monitor the manufacturing PMI data for May, which will be released today.

Among stocks, certifying authority firm eMudhra will make its market debut today. Its offer had been subscribed 2.72 times and the issue price is fixed at Rs 256.

(Here are stocks to watch in trade today) Bharat Dynamics will also be in focus as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with the company for building Astra Mark-1 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAMs) worth Rs 2,971 crore for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Navy.

Global Markets

US benchmark indices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday. The Dow fell 0.7 percent, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped 0.6 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Brent Crude closed around a per cent higher at $122.84 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were up this morning. Nikkei rose 0.6 percent, Hang Seng opened flat. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite gained up to 2 percent. Strait Times was up 0.3 percent. Markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday.