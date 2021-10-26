Opening Bell: Nifty reclaims 18,200, Sensex up over 300 points led by IT, PSU banking stocks

Indian benchmark indices opened mixed on Monday with minor gains on BSE amid mixed global cues and the ongoing earnings season. The Sensex index jumped touched 61,300 in early deals, at day's high and the broader Nifty50 index reclaimed 18,200. Gains across most sectors led by IT and PSU banking stocks pushed the market higher.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.26 percent or 161.29 points higher at 60,883.80. While the Nifty50 index was trading at 18,240.75, up

115.35 points or higher by 0.64 percent. Broader markets boosted investors' morale, as the midcap gauge rose 1.80 percent while the smallcap gained over 2 percent in early deals.

The India Volatility Index, however, fell by over a percent.

Among the top Sensex gainers were Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Bajaj FInserv, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Reliance.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India were among BSE Sensex laggards.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the positive territory. Bank Nifty was trading at 41,269.20, up 0.19 percent. Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty indices also gained over one percent.

Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index rose almost 2 percent. Chinese blue chips were also trading higher.