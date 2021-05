The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday with the Nifty scaling all-time high levels led by buying in metals and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.52 percent, or 266.05 points higher at 51,381.27, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,421.20, up 83.35 points.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices supported the rally.

Barring Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green led by metals, banks, auto and financial services indices.

Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Grasim Industries were the top Nifty50 gainers, while Sun Pharmaceuticals, Wipro, Cipla, UPL and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers.

The share price of Eicher Motors gained over 2 percent after the company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 72.9 percent to Rs 526.1 crore from Rs 304.3 crore, while revenue increased 33.2 percent to Rs 2,940.3 crore from Rs 2,208.2 crore, YoY.

Globally, Asian stocks put global equities on course for a seventh day of gains on Friday as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration, said a Reuters report.

Tokyo led the advance, with the Nikkei jumping 1.9 percent early in the session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, hitting its highest level this month, though Chinese blue chips slipped 0.1 percent just after the open.