Opening Bell: Nifty gives up 11300, Sensex slips as auto, energy stocks drag
Updated : July 24, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Titan were among the top Nifty gainers, rising by up to 2 percent.
BPCL, Grasim, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and Indian Oil Corp declined by up to 1.3 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more