#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Nifty gives up 11300, Sensex slips as auto, energy stocks drag

Updated : July 24, 2019 10:08 AM IST

Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Titan were among the top Nifty gainers, rising by up to 2 percent.
BPCL, Grasim, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and Indian Oil Corp declined by up to 1.3 percent.
Opening Bell: Nifty gives up 11300, Sensex slips as auto, energy stocks drag
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty CPSE index tanks 9% in 1 month. Is it still a good investment?

Nifty CPSE index tanks 9% in 1 month. Is it still a good investment?

Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results

Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results

M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV