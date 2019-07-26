Opening Bell: Nifty begins August series on weak note, Sensex flat amid macro concerns, poor earnings

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, traded marginally lower on Friday amid lingering macro concerns and tepid global cues. Trade sentiment remained suppressed due to fears of consumption slowdown amid liquidity crunch, pushing the Nifty to start the August series below 11,250 level.

Asian markets traded subdued after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged, further fuelling hopes of a similar dovish stance by the US Federal Reserve next week. Japan's Nikkei was down almost half a percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was also at a similar level.

The Sensex was down over 34 points, or 0.09 percent, trading at 37797 in the initial trade, while the Nifty was down by 6.50 points, or 0.06 percent, at 11246. The Nifty MidCap index was also in the red but the Nifty Bank outperformed slightly, rising 0.16 percent.

Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the top Nifty gainers. Tata Motors, Indian Oil, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance dipped.

Tata Motors fell almost 2.5 percent in early trade as the Tata group auto company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3679 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of Biocon gained nearly 6 percent after the pharma company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

Bajaj Auto, Force Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Steel and Vedanta are scheduled to announce their first-quarter results today.

Maruti Suzuki, which had reported low single-digit revenue growth in the last three quarters, is likely to post a 15 percent decline in revenue due to weak demand in the April-June period.

The rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Friday, set for a fifth straight session of losses, hurt by a stronger greenback and firm oil prices. The home currency opened at 69.12, down 8 paise from its Thursday's close of 69.04.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,393.71 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.28 percent to 6.53 percent from its previous close of 6.43 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.