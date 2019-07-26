Opening Bell: Nifty begins August series on weak note, Sensex flat amid macro concerns, poor earnings
Updated : July 26, 2019 10:01 AM IST
The Sensex was down over 34 points, or 0.09 percent, trading at 37797 in the initial trade, while the Nifty was down by 6.50 points, or 0.06 percent, at 11246.
Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the top Nifty gainers.
Tata Motors, Indian Oil, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance dipped.
