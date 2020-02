The Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, started Wednesday's trade with strong gains led by banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Trade sentiment improved as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic after a slight decline in the number of new cases.

The Nifty started above the 12,100 level, rising over 0.9 percent. The Sensex also extended gains jumping over 300 points in the initial trade, rising over the 41,100 zone. Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as the ongoing AGR issue weighed on telecom and financial stocks.

Broader markets rose in line with frontline indices with the Nifty MidCap 100 index rising 0.80 percent.

Nifty Bank surged 1.20 percent. All sectoral gauges traded positive with Nifty Metal, Pharma and Realty rising sharply between 1 and 2 percent.

Among gainers, Bharti Infratel rose 4 percent; Coal India, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta moved up between 1 and 2.5 percent.

Yes Bank slipped almost 2 percent after the NSE announced the private sector lender's exclusion from Nifty50 effective March 7. Bharti Airtel, Britannia and Power Grid were other major laggards.

The currency market is closed today due to a banking holiday on account of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.