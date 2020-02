Indian equity markets opened higher on Tuesday as investors opted for low-level buying in beaten-down stocks. Fall in global crude oil prices also lent support, according to analysts.

The Sensex opened 306.43 points or 0.77 percent higher at 40,178.74, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,786.25, up 78.35 points or 0.67 percent. Broader markets edged higher, with Nifty Smallcap100 up 0.77 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 index rising 0.52 percent.

Buying across sectors led by Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services pushed Nifty above 11,800 levels.

Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, GAIL India and HCL Technologies were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever led the losers.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm coronavirus fears, although sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows.

