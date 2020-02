Indian equity markets opened flat on Wednesday amid steady Asian stock markets and the upcoming Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Thursday. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of ten economists, the MPC is likely to maintain the status quo on rates for the second consecutive policy on the back of rising retail inflation.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 24.28 points or 0.06 percent higher at 40,813.66, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,990.40, up 10.75 points or 0.09 percent.

Broader indices outperformed equity indices as Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 surged 0.85 percent and 0.54 percent respectively.

Post-opening bell, Nifty Auto saw the most gains, rising 0.99 percent followed by Nifty Realty (up 0.77 percent) and Nifty PSU Bank (up 0.55 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty Media stood as the worst-performing index, declining 0.29 percent.

Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and UPL were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys and Titan were the top losers.

Jewellery maker Titan saw minor losses on Wednesday after it posted an 8 percent rally the previous day. The company reported a 12.9 percent growth in net profit for Q3FY20 at Rs 470 crore as compared to Rs 416.2 crore last year.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets steadied as Chinese stocks nudged higher on hopes of additional stimulus to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continues to spread and the death toll neared 500.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market