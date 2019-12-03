Opening Bell: Market opens flat, Nifty50 holds 12,000; Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel top losers

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday led by the gains in broader indices and media stocks.

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 54.85 points or 0.13 percent lower at 40,748.21 while the Nifty50 index was down 21.75 points or 0.18 percent at 12,024.95.

Broader indices traded in the green with minor gains. Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index were both trading 0.03 percent higher.

Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, YES Bank, SBI, and Britannia were the top gainers, while Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, and Hindalco were the top losers of the Nifty50 index.

Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty. Among PSU banks, Central Bank of India was up 1.43 percent followed by SBI and Oriental Bank of Commerce which were trading over 0.30 percent.

IFCI's shares surged over 9 percent intraday on Tuesday after the company said that it received bids for the sale of its entire 2.44 percent stake in the NSE. The sale will be subject to approvals, required as per law, the company added.

The share price of Jaiprakash Associates rose nearly 10 percent after YES Bank filed a petition before National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Meanwhile, in the global markets, Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak US factory data added to the investor gloom.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.