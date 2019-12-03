Market
Opening Bell: Market opens flat, Nifty50 holds 12,000; Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel top losers
Updated : December 03, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday led by the gains in broader indices and media stocks.
At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 54.85 points or 0.13 percent lower at 40,748.21 while the Nifty50 index was down 21.75 points or 0.18 percent at 12,024.95.
Broader indices traded in the green with minor gains. Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index were both trading 0.03 percent higher.
