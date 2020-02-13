Market
Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty holds 12,200; IRCTC shares surge 13%
Updated : February 13, 2020 09:47 AM IST
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 40.69 points or 0.10 percent higher at 41,606.59, while the Nifty50 opened at 12,205.50, up 4.30 points or 0.04 percent.
Broader indices also opened lower with the Nifty Smallcap100 index was down 0.12 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index was 0.27 percent in the red.
Nifty Private Bank was the worst-performing index, down 0.65 percent, while Nifty PSU Bank surged the most, up 1.08 percent.