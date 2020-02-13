Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty holds 12,200; IRCTC shares surge 13%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday amid rising retail inflation and mixed global markets. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation came in at 7.35 percent for January 2020, while the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) dipped 0.3 percent in December 2019 versus 2.5 percent in December 2018.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 40.69 points or 0.10 percent higher at 41,606.59, while the Nifty50 opened at 12,205.50, up 4.30 points or 0.04 percent.

Broader indices also opened lower with the Nifty Smallcap100 index was down 0.12 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index was 0.27 percent in the red.

Nifty Private Bank was the worst-performing index, down 0.65 percent, while Nifty PSU Bank surged the most, up 1.08 percent.

YES Bank, SBI, Bharti Infratel, Titan and GAIL were the Nifty50 top gainers, while HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.

After its Q3 earnings, IRCTC's shares rallied nearly 13 percent intraday as the company announced a big jump in its December quarter profit to Rs 206 crore, from Rs 73 crore in the same period of the previous year. It also announced a Rs 10 interim dividend per share.

In Asia, stock markets wobbled as the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the outbreak's epicentre, the Hubei province in China, jumped after a brief lull.

