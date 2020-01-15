#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty below 12,400; Nifty Bank down 200 points

Updated : January 15, 2020 09:45 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday amidst muted global markets and Q3 earnings season.
At 9:15 am, Sensex opened 22.85 points or 0.05 percent lower at 41,929.78 while Nifty50 began the day at 12,332.95, down 29.35 points or 0.24 percent.
Bharti Infratel, Britannia, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp were the Nifty50 top gainers, while YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, and Vedanta led the losses.
