Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty below 12,400; Nifty Bank down 200 points

Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday amidst muted global markets and Q3 earnings season.

At 9:15 am, Sensex opened 22.85 points or 0.05 percent lower at 41,929.78 while Nifty50 began the day at 12,332.95, down 29.35 points or 0.24 percent.

Broader indices were trading marginally higher, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 up 0.04 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively.

All Nifty50 sectoral indices turned red just after the opening bell, with Nifty Metal reporting the highest loss as US-China trade talks still no closer to completion.

Bharti Infratel, Britannia, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp were the Nifty50 top gainers, while YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, and Vedanta led the losses.

YES Bank's share price slipped nearly 5 percent intraday after brokerages remained bearish on the capital raising concerns. Last week, the board said it rejected an offer from a Canadian investor, adding that it was scaling down fund-raising plans.

In Asia, the markets slipped as investors awaited the signing of an initial US-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from Steve Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary, that tariffs would remain in place for now.

Mnuchin said late on Tuesday that the United States would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of the second phase of a US-China trade agreement, triggering some profit-taking in risk assets.

