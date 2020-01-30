Market

Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty below 12,130; metals, banks drag

Updated : January 30, 2020 09:55 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Thursday amidst worries about the spread of coronavirus from China. Metal heavyweights like Tata Steel, Hindalco, and JSW Steel dragged the equities further.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 11.60 points or 0.03 percent lower at 41,187.06, while the Nifty index opened at 12,128.30, down 1.20 points or 0.01 percent.