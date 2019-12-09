Market

Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty at 11,925; Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment top gainers

Updated : December 09, 2019 09:50 AM IST

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Monday with gains coming in from Maruti Suzuki and media stocks.

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 39.60 points or 0.10 percent lower at 40,406.09, while the Nifty50 index traded 18.50 points or 0.16 percent lower at 11,905.25.