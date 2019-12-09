Market
Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty at 11,925; Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment top gainers
Updated : December 09, 2019 09:50 AM IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Monday with gains coming in from Maruti Suzuki and media stocks.
At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 39.60 points or 0.10 percent lower at 40,406.09, while the Nifty50 index traded 18.50 points or 0.16 percent lower at 11,905.25.
and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.Maruti Suzuki gained nearly 2 percent after the automaker increased production in November by 4.33 percent, having earlier reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more