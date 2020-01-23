#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty above 12,100; Axis Bank top gainer

Updated : January 23, 2020 09:40 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened slightly higher due to the gains in IT and aviation stocks. 
At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 59.64 points or 0.15 percent higher at 41,175.02 while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,120.45, up 13.55 points or 0.11 percent.
Nifty Realty index rose the highest, by 0.61 percent while Nifty Media fell 0.57 percent due to the losses in Zee Entertainment and Dish TV. 
Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty above 12,100; Axis Bank top gainer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV