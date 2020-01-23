Market
Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty above 12,100; Axis Bank top gainer
Updated : January 23, 2020 09:40 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened slightly higher due to the gains in IT and aviation stocks.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 59.64 points or 0.15 percent higher at 41,175.02 while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,120.45, up 13.55 points or 0.11 percent.
Nifty Realty index rose the highest, by 0.61 percent while Nifty Media fell 0.57 percent due to the losses in Zee Entertainment and Dish TV.
