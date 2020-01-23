Opening Bell: Markets open flat, Nifty above 12,100; Axis Bank top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Thursday owing to gains in IT and aviation stocks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 59.64 points or 0.15 percent higher at 41,175.02, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,120.45, up 13.55 points or 0.11 percent.

Broader indices traded higher in the opening session with the Nifty Midcap100 index surging 0.68 percent and Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.45 percent.

Nifty Realty index rose the highest, up 0.61 percent, while Nifty Media fell 0.57 percent due to the losses in Zee Entertainment and Dish TV.

Axis Bank, L&T, Indian Oil Corporation, Infosys, and BPCL were the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors led losers in the early morning session.

Shares of Cipla fell over 2 percent intraday after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified the inspection conducted at the company’s Goa manufacturing facility as official action indicated (OAI). The inspection was conducted between September 16-27, 2019.

Meanwhile, in Asia markets fell as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the lunar New Year.

