Opening Bell: Markets begin 2020 on positive note; Sensex up 120 points, Nifty holds 12,200

Indian shares rang in the new year on a positive note after US President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of the trade deal with China would be signed on January 15. Moreover, the government’s announcement of the Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline for the next five years may boost sentiment also boosted the domestic indices.

At 9:18 am, the Sensex rose 143 points to 41,397, while Nifty was trading 44 points higher at 12,213.

The US president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with "high-level representatives of China" and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.3 percent each.

Bharti Airtel, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, and IOC were the top gainers on Nifty50, while NTPC, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, and GAIL led the losses.

All sectoral indices were trading in green at the opening. Major buying was seen in banking sectors with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Bank up 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Nifty Realty also rose 0.6 percent and Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal added 0.3 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Auto rose 0.2 percent in morning deals.

Realty stocks advanced after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the government, keeping in line with PM Modi’s push for Rs 100 lakh crore infra investment over the next 5 years, has laid out a detailed plan.

Indiabulls Realestate rose the most, up nearly 9 percent, while Godrej Properties, Sobha, Sunteck Realty, and DLF also trading in green at the opening.