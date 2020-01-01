#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Opening Bell: Markets begin 2020 on positive note; Sensex up 120 points, Nifty holds 12,200

Updated : January 01, 2020 09:34 AM IST

Indian markets rang in the new year on a positive note after US President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of the trade deal with China would be signed on January 15.
At 9:18 am, the Sensex rose 143 points to 41,397, while Nifty was trading 44 points higher at 12,213.
Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.3 percent each.

