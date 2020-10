The Indian market opened higher on Friday with Nifty around 11,950 led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex opened over 200 points higher at 40768.20, and the Nifty opened at 11,960.40, up 64 points. About 711 shares advanced, 197 shares declined, and 30 shares were unchanged.

Broader indices continued to trade in the green, over 0.5 percent higher each. Among sectors, all traded in the green. Nifty Bank surged over a percent.

Tata Steel, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Infosys remained the Nifty50 top gainers while GAIL, Shree Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto were the index top losers.

Market breadth is in favour of the gainers. 1,108 stocks on the NSE are trading with gains while 335 are declining.