Market

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Updated : May 04, 2020 09:41 AM IST

The Indian equity benchmark indices erased all the previous week's gains and opened lower on Monday following weak global cues.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 1,437 points or 4.26 percent lower at 32,289 while the Nifty50 index traded at 9,440, down 420 points or 4.26 percent.